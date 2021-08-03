ProximaX Price Up 10.4% This Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $54,259.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

