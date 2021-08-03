Public Index Network (PIN) One Day Volume Tops $44,647.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $44,647.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00142060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.02 or 1.00148507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00850363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

