Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

