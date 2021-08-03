Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

