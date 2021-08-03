Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.47. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.39.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 56,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,190 shares of company stock worth $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.