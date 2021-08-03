Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. Public Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.900-$12.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.58. 1,425,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,101. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $186.23 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

