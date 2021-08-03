Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $309.58. 1,425,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $186.23 and a 1-year high of $316.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.68.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

