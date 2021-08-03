PubMatic (PUBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. PubMatic has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.37. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

