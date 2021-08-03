Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,764 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $13,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 442,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,714. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

