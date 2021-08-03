PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.
Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,384.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About PureTech Health
