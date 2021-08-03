PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,384.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

