PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $541,509.64 and approximately $238.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.04 or 0.99996164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00071144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

