Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $10.97 or 0.00028866 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $6,497.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00141608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.94 or 0.99950633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00848935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.