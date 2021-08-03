Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

