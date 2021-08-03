Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Lifted by B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

