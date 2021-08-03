Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

