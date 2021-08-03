Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boise Cascade Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boise Cascade in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE BCC opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.0% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.