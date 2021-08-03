Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

