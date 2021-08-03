Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lifted by Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.