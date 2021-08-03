Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avient Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

