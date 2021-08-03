Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Issued By B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $455.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.94%.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

