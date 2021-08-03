Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

