Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

