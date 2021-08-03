Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.09.

NYSE GWW opened at $440.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $336.91 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

