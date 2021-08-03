Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Byline Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%.

BY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $915.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

