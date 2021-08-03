Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Navient Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

