Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Increased by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

