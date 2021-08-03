Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Lowered by Analyst

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

