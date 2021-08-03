Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Increased by Analyst

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoPro in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

GoPro stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

In other GoPro news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.