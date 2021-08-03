Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

