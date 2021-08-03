Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increased by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $368.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

