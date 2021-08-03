Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

