Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,277,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.