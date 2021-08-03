Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Chemours in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

CC opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

