Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,169,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

