Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Increased by Analyst

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

