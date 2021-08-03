Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

