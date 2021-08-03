Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issued By KeyCorp

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

ONEW stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

