Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.