Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nabtesco Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

