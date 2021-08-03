Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Decreased by Truist Securiti

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for trivago in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

TRVG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in trivago by 1,020.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

