QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0711

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $400,842.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

