Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $433,997.59

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $433,997.59 and $56,118.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000160 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

