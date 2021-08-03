Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $461,376.14

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $461,376.14 and approximately $70,118.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.