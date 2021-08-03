Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.56 million and $256.23 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00101101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,195.05 or 0.99840152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00848112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.