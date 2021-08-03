QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

