QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

QGEN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

