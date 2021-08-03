QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.34). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 329.20 ($4.30), with a volume of 769,211 shares.

QQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.