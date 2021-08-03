QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201,578.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.61 million and $201,578.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00100334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,094.83 or 0.99622472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00844344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

