Qtum Market Capitalization Reaches $777.60 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $777.60 million and $249.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.89 or 0.00020563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,617,604 coins and its circulating supply is 98,583,801 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

