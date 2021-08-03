Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.37. 96,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

